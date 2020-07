A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a crash in Co. Mayo overnight.

He collided with a car on the N83 at Johnstown near Ballyhaunis at around 3:35am.

He was airlifted to Galway University Hospital in a critical condition but since passed away.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and the road has re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.