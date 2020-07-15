Government to defer reopening of pubs until August 10

The Government has delayed the further opening of pubs until August 10.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 18:08 PM
Digital Desk staff

Pubs that did not serve food, or 'wet pubs' were marked for reopening on July 20. 

The expected decision comes against the backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases. 

This differs from previous accelerated lockdown exits as case numbers fell. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) expressed concern this week at the rising infection rate and increase in average contacts per confirmed Covid-19 case. 

Speaking about Monday's press briefing Dr Ronan Glynn said: ""I think we are concerned about the increase in cases over the last five days.

""We are looking at the reproductive number and you know last week that appears to have gone at least to one or above one.

"Our reproductive number appears to be increasing, our five day average for new reported cases is increasing, 

 "Thankfully our hospitals and critical care units are very stable and very low levels.

"As I said we are monitoring very closely and we will continue to do so through this week."

Earlier today, several leading public health, science and medical experts urged the Government to take “immediate and decisive” action to crush the coronavirus here amid fears the country is facing a second wave of Covid-19.

