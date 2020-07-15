Coronavirus: 14 new cases and two more deaths confirmed

Coronavirus: 14 new cases and two more deaths confirmed
The Cabinet heard proposals to make facemasks mandatory in all indoor settings today following on the mandatory introduction of facemasks on public transport this week. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 18:30 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Health authorities also confirmed 14 new Covid-19 cases. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,683. 

The death toll from the virus has now increased to 1,748.

Speaking about the latest figures, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team met yesterday and will meet again on Thursday to review Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

“We are at a sensitive stage in the pandemic - this requires caution and collective effort to hold firm and keep the virus suppressed in the community. Continue to follow public health advice.”

The latest figures come as the Cabinet heard proposals to make facemask mandatory in all indoor settings. 

This follows the introduction of mandatory wearing of facemasks on Monday.

Read More

Cowen sacking: Taoiseach grilled by opposition over decision to remove Agriculture Minister

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices