'He was on top of the brief': IFA president disappointed to learn of Cowen sacking

'He was on top of the brief': IFA president disappointed to learn of Cowen sacking
Barry Cowen. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 11:35 AM
Vivienne Clarke

The president of the Irish Farmers Association Tim Cullinan has said that he was disappointed to learn of the sacking of the Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen.

Mr Cullinan told Midlands 103 that he had been impressed with Mr Cowen’s grasp of his portfolio when they met. 

“He was on top of the brief.” 

"This is a critical time for farmers" he added and he was willing to work with whoever is appointed to the position of Minister for Agriculture.

The key issue was the €50m compensation package for beef farmers for losses they suffered in the spring. 

“We were working on a plan to get that money out to farmers. The Minister (Cowen) had committed to getting that money out in August.

“We want to ensure that money is got out as speedily as possible. I will have to take it up with the new Minister.” 

Mr Cullinan said he had not been briefed prior to the sacking of Mr Cowen and the first he learned of it was on social media on Tuesday night.

“I feel sorry for the Cowen family and for the situation Barry has found himself in and I want to wish them the best.”

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices