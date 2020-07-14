Sky bar safety concerns at proposed tallest building

The developers of what would be Ireland's tallest building have been asked to reconsider their plans for a sky-top bar and restaurant after Cork's Chief Fire Officer said the proposed means of escape in an emergency are ‘seriously inadequate’.

Planners in City Hall are currently assessing an application from Tower Development Properties for a 34-storey hotel, of 140 metres in height, at Custom House Quay, on the old Port of Cork site.

According to the plans, the 33rd floor will accommodate the hotel restaurant while the 34th floor will include a ‘sky’ bar and outdoor terrace. The €140m project will also include retail units, restaurants, office space, recreational areas and a micro-distillery.

In a letter dated May 25, Cork’s Chief Fire Officer John Ryan wrote to planners about the proposal.

He said most of the issues identified with the building can be addressed at Fire Safety Certificate Application stage. “However, the layout of the top two floors is of some concern to this department and cannot easily be addressed at a future stage,” the letter states.

Mr Ryan said the planned Sky Restaurant, the Sky Bar and roof terrace could potentially have a combined maximum occupancy of 935 persons but in an emergency, there would only be capacity for 310 persons to exit.

“Thus the proposed means of escape are seriously inadequate," he said.

Cork City Council has now written to Tower Development Properties to say it has concerns the maximum capacity of the top two floors would “significantly exceed the maximum capacity allowed based on the proposed fire safety arrangements". Planners have asked the company to consider relocating or reducing the sky bar areas and revising the fire escape plans.

However, a spokesperson for Tower Development Properties told the Irish Examiner that Cork City Fire and Building Control Division already raised concerns about occupancy numbers and escape and that these concerns were fully addressed in their previous response to Cork City Council. "Any new clarifications will now be fully addressed also," the company said.