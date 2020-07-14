July stimulus package will help kick-start the economy

The July stimulus package coupled with multi-billion euro EU supports will help "kick-start the economy post lockdown" and put Ireland on "the path to recovery", the Dail has heard.

Junior finance minister Jack Chambers said that the Covid-19 pandemic constitutes an unprecedented economic and social challenge for Europe which can be combated by member states working together.

The Dail last night debated legislation to allow the State enter into agreement to access the EU's SURE loans, aimed at protecting jobs, part of a €540bn euro package to support European companies and workers in member states. TDs are also considering legislation to allow access to the European Investment Bank's so-called guarantee fund, designed to protect SMEs.

Ireland will have to make contributions over a period but schemes will be integrated into the government's so-called July stimulus package later this month, which will look at ways to ease taxes for firms and ensure jobs are not lost.

Speaking to the Dail, Mr Chambers said: “The July stimulus package will be unveiled shortly and will place the SME sector, which is the backbone of our economy and is central to our recovery, at its core. There will be a specific focus on offering supports for the sectors of the economy worst affected by the pandemic.

“The package will help restore employment to the end of 2020 but will also fund and progress our goals of decarbonising the economy, delivering balanced regional development and preparing for a digital future.

"This legislation we are introducing here now can complement the stimulus package in helping the economy and the country to recover.” The July plan would reignite the economy, but would also be dependent on the global economy, added Mr Chambers:

“I am confident the measures to be outlined as part of the July stimulus package will help us to kick-start the economy post lockdown and set us on the path to recovery.

“However, Ireland’s response must take account of the wider European Union and global context for recovery also. As a small, open economy with a global outlook, Ireland depends on a rules-based international order and robust global trading frameworks.

“A recovery at global and European levels will in turn support efforts at national level to restore the Irish economy to growth.”

While all TDs are expected to support the legislation to give effect to the two EU bailout measures, many were concerned about the 144-page legislation being rushed through the Dail.

Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty warned of stringent conditions for loans which had hurt the economy during the last recession and that this must not be repeated.

TD Louise O'Reilly called for the government to push other member states to support a system of eurobonds.

Labour TD Ged Nash said lay-offs should be banned during the pandemic while the July package must include retraining in workplaces.

Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall said the youngest had “paid the highest price” during the pandemic and must be the focus of the recovery.