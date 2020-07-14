NPHET concerned over next week's pub reopenings

NPHET concerned over next week's pub reopenings
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer was speaking with the Taoiseach about the issue of house parties and indoor congregations. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 21:04 PM

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have raised concerns to the government about the planned re-opening of all pubs next week.

Until now only bars that served food were allowed resume business.

The health authorities are worried about the growing number of young people testing positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks.

The final phase - Phase 4 - of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions is due to take place on Monday, but has to be approved by the Cabinet first.

The issue is due to be discussed by the government at a meeting tomorrow evening.

This evening there were no further deaths from coronavirus reported however 32 new cases were confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said house parties remain a cause of concern as a source for future Covid-19 infection clusters. 

Mr Martin told the Dáil that during a conversation with acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, concerns were raised about the increase of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

“I’ve been speaking to the chief medical officer, there are concerns in terms of increases in the number of Covid cases over the last fortnight.

“Congregated indoor settings is presenting a problem – 30 or 40 people in the house, for example at house parties, is an issue," the Taoiseach said.


