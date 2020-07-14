Staff at Aer Lingus reject airline’s Covid-19 pay proposals

Staff at Aer Lingus reject airline’s Covid-19 pay proposals
SIPTU members voted to reject the pay proposals. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 20:46 PM

SIPTU members at Aer Lingus have rejected the company's pay and job proposals, created in an attempt to address the collapse of the aviation industry due to the spread of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 crisis recovery plan proposed by the airline included maintaining pay at 50% of pre-Covid rates, rather than the current cut of 30%. 

It also sought to avert previously announced job losses.

SIPTU members voted 55 per cent to 45% against the airline’s proposals.

The recovery plan were put to a ballot of the union's 1500 members at Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports over recent days.

The company had warned of further job losses and pay cuts if the plan was rejected by unions.

