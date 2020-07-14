ALONE finds huge increase in loneliness among older people due to Covid-19

ALONE, an organisation supporting older people has seen an increase in the number of callers reporting negative emotions, including suicidal ideation, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus including physical distancing and self-isolation particularly affected those aged over 70 who were 'cocooning'.

ALONE's national support line received over 27,000 calls for support since March and three-quarters of those who called the helpline lived alone. Staff and volunteers made over 130,000 calls to older people needing support.

The organisation is providing ongoing support to over 13,000 older people to help them deal with loneliness, health, finance, housing and accessing services.

ALONE, together with the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA), has published a report examining loneliness and isolation among over-70s during the pandemic. Previous research has shown that loneliness and social isolation can harm a person's physical and psychological wellbeing.

Following the outbreak of the virus, ALONE's support and telephone befriending service continued remotely with volunteers calling and sending regular text messages to older people. Almost 500 smartphones were distributed to older people with limited means of social interaction.

After an increase in calls for support ALONE established a dedicated phone line to provide help and services to vulnerable older adults.

Over half of callers (55%) were from the over 70s, the group asked to “cocoon' as part of public health measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

There was an increase in callers who were putting off medical treatment or examination, including after falls.

TILDA's principal investigator, Prof Rose Ann Kenny, said previous TILDA research showed that over 70% of older adults never or rarely felt lonely.

However, ALONE's research provided front-line evidence of the toll public health measures have had on older people, with increased feelings of loneliness, anxiety and isolation.

“The impact of the pandemic is now being studied in the TILDA cohort and will be reported later this year. This will more precisely inform the impact of Covid-19 on loneliness and social isolation, and areas for policy intervention," said Prof Kenny.

ALONE”s chief executive, Sean Moynihan, said they saw a huge increase in loneliness among older people as a result of the isolation experienced while cocooning.

The organisation established a loneliness taskforce to ensure they were putting measures in place to safeguard older people now and into the future.

“Society needs to understand that loneliness can happen to anyone and can damage both your physical and mental health. We hope that we can work towards breaking down this stigma and focus on the people behind the percentages," said Mr Moynihan.