Dáil votes down proposal to question Barry Cowen

The Dáil has voted down a proposal to have Minister Barry Cowen address questions on his 2016 drink driving ban.

Barry Cowen strongly denies allegations that he tried to evade Gardaí and is seeking to have the pulse record corrected.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald believes the Minister has questions still to answer in the Dáil.

The Dublin TD said: "It is now very clear that Mr Cowen needs to come before the Dáil to make his statement not just to make his statement but to also take questions.

"A senior Cabinet minister challenging the pulse records of the Gardaí, challenging their accuracy, or indeed their truthfulness is a very serious matter."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has now read the Garda file about the incident.

However, Mr Martin said that the record is “not quite as portrayed”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil during Leader's Questions that Mr Cowen brought the record to him this morning.