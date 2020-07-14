Fresh charges after 75-year-old man locked in bedroom overnight

Pair face false imprisonment and assault charges arising from the investigation into the burglary of the home of a 75-year-old man who was locked up in his bedroom overnight.
Fresh charges after 75-year-old man locked in bedroom overnight
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 17:41 PM
Liam Heylin

False imprisonment and assault charges were brought today against a man and a woman in the investigation of the burglary of the home of a 75-year-old man who was locked up in his bedroom overnight.

Detective Garda Seán Stack formally arrested the two defendants for the purpose of charging at Cork District Court. They had been in custody already on charges that were previously brought in the case.

39-year-old Thomas Twohig of 19 Colmcille Road, was charged with burglary, false imprisonment and assault causing harm to the pensioner.

A charge of aggravated burglary that was brought previously was being withdrawn, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

Co-accused Angelique Arundel, of 54 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was already on a charge of burglary in the same case. Yesterday, Det Garda Stack charged the 34-year-old with the additional counts of assault causing harm to the elderly man and falsely imprisoning him at his home.

Now both defendants are on the same three charges. They are accused of burglary by entering the house on May 1 at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road, Cork, and stealing a Seiko watch worth €200, a Huawei mobile phone, worth €100, bank cards, a cash box worth €10 and €15 cash.

They are also accused of assault causing harm to the 75-year-old and falsely imprisoning him at his home on the same occasion.

Arundel applied unsuccessfully for bail. Twohig made no bail application.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded both of them in custody to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison on July 21.

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices