Fresh charges after 75-year-old man locked in bedroom overnight

False imprisonment and assault charges were brought today against a man and a woman in the investigation of the burglary of the home of a 75-year-old man who was locked up in his bedroom overnight.

Detective Garda Seán Stack formally arrested the two defendants for the purpose of charging at Cork District Court. They had been in custody already on charges that were previously brought in the case.

39-year-old Thomas Twohig of 19 Colmcille Road, was charged with burglary, false imprisonment and assault causing harm to the pensioner.

A charge of aggravated burglary that was brought previously was being withdrawn, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

Co-accused Angelique Arundel, of 54 Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was already on a charge of burglary in the same case. Yesterday, Det Garda Stack charged the 34-year-old with the additional counts of assault causing harm to the elderly man and falsely imprisoning him at his home.

Now both defendants are on the same three charges. They are accused of burglary by entering the house on May 1 at St John’s, Bull’s Lane, Blackrock Road, Cork, and stealing a Seiko watch worth €200, a Huawei mobile phone, worth €100, bank cards, a cash box worth €10 and €15 cash.

They are also accused of assault causing harm to the 75-year-old and falsely imprisoning him at his home on the same occasion.

Arundel applied unsuccessfully for bail. Twohig made no bail application.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded both of them in custody to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison on July 21.