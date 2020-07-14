Three men arrested after herbal cannabis seized in intelligence operation

Two men aged 19, and one in his early 20s, have been arrested.
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 16:44 PM

Three men have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated value of €24,000 was seized in Dublin today.

Revenue officers seized 1.2kg of the drug during a search under warrant at a premises in Drumcondra, as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The operation was carried out by Revenue’s Custom Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Dublin Metropolitan Region North Divisional Drugs Unit.

Two men aged 19, and one in his early 20s, have been arrested and are being detained at Ballymun Garda Station where they can be held for up to a week.

The operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups.

