Appeal court overturns €5,000 award to prisoner 

A €5,000 High Court award to a prisoner over the failure of authorities to take seriously his hunger strike protest has been overturned by the Court of Appeal.

The prisoner was on the strike for 50 days over the alleged refusal of authorities to deal with his complaints including about his food allegedly being contaminated by other prisoners who served it to him in his isolation cell.

The 50-year-old man cannot be named and was serving a sentence for burglary and assault on an elderly woman.

When he arrived in the prison in December 2011, he expressed fears for his safety and requested an isolation regime which meant he was in his cell for 23 hours a day.

In 2014, the yard where he did his one hour a day exercise was changed. It was overlooked and he claimed other prisoners were able to throw liquid, which he believed was urine, at him.

Up until then his meals had been served by prison staff but that was changed to being served by other designated prisoners. He objected because he feared other prisoners would put hair or saliva in his food.

The governor told him to avail of the complaints procedure but in February 2015 he started refusing food.

Shortly afterwards, following an application by the governor to the High Court, a judge ruled he had mental capacity and was entitled not to be force fed if he fell into a coma.

Subsequently, he came off the hunger strike and brought his own proceedings for damages for breaches of his European Convention and Constitutional rights including over the failure to deal with written complaints he made.

In November 2018, the High Court found the prison authorities had failed to deal reasonably and expeditiously with his complaints. It granted him a declaration the authorities had breached the terms of the Irish Prison Service prisoner complaints policy in the treatment of his written complaints.

The High Court also awarded nominal damages of €5,000 because he had effectively recovered and his physical and mental state were broadly speaking the same as existed before the hunger strike had commenced.

The prison, which also could not be named, appealed arguing the High Court had erred in law. The man opposed the appeal.

Today, Mr Justice Seamus Noonan, on behalf of the three-judge Court of Appeal allowed the appeal and set aside the award of damages and the declaratory relief he obtained in the High Court.

The judge said the prisoner complaints policy document was aspirational in nature and was dependent to a significant degree on available resources.

While it could be said that prisoners are reasonably entitled to expect the Prison Service will endeavour to adhere to its own policies, that was far removed from suggesting that a failure to do so gave rise to an action in damages by the prisoner concerned, he said.

To impose such a duty would potentially represent a significant disincentive to prison authorities against the voluntary adoption of policies, procedures and practices designed to improve and enhance the situation of prisoners in their care, he said.

Although the High Court held the risk of injury to this prisoner was reasonably foreseeable, that of itself, absent a duty of care, cannot be sufficient to establish liability, he said.

It was regrettable there was such a total failure by the prison authorities to comply with their own policies in this case, as found by the High Court. However, the judge said, it is to be hoped that the shortcomings identified have, by now, either been remedied or are in the course of being remedied.