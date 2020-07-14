Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash

Lorry driver, 60s, seriously injured in Co Roscommon crash
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 14:05 PM
digital desk

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Co Roscommon.

The crash happened at 6.15pm yesterday on the N5 at Portaghard, Frenchpark.

A man in his early 60s was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries when the lorry he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor and a car.

The drivers of the tractor and car were uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices