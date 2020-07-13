Racism towards Travellers still acceptable in Ireland says Senator

Racism towards Travellers still acceptable in Ireland says Senator
Senator Eileen Flynn is the first female Traveller to sit  in the Oireachtas.Picture: Maxwells
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 22:30 PM

Racism and discrimination against the Travelling Community is still seen as as acceptable in Irish society, according to Senator Eileen Flynn.

The first Traveller Woman to take a seat in the Seanad made the comments at the launch of Traveller Pride Week.

The online event is asking people across Ireland to show their support for anti-racism and endorse equality and inclusion for Travellers.

Senator Eileen Flynn says Travellers are suffering racism and discrimination in their day to day lives. 

Ms Flynn says: "It's very acceptable to be racist and discriminatory towards the Traveller community, 

"You know: 'That it's ok to be racist towards them, they're fine.'

"It seems part of Irish society, not everybody in Ireland, but it's so normalised, making comments towards the Traveller community, and to mock who we are as people.

"We know who we are as people you know."

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices