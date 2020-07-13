Lord Mayor of Dublin opens online book of condolence for Jack Charlton

Lord Mayor of Dublin opens online book of condolence for Jack Charlton
Jack Charlton file photo
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 21:32 PM
Press Association

An online book of condolence has been opened in memory of former Republic of Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton.

It was announced on Saturday that he had died at the age of 85.

He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also suffering dementia.

People are being invited to sign the book and leave their own personal tribute to him.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said all messages will be published and forwarded to his family.

Ms Chu said: “Jack was an incredibly popular man in this city and right across the country.

“He was awarded the freedom of the city of Dublin in 1994, so it’s fitting that we pay our own special tribute to him and give people a chance to say thanks for the memories.”

The Dublin municipal flag on top of the Mansion House will be flown at half-mast from Tuesday until after Charlton’s funeral takes place in England this week amid coronavirus restrictions.

Dublin City councillor Anthony Flynn has called for a statue of Charlton to be commissioned and placed in the city.

charltonplace: republic of ireland

