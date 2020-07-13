Coronavirus: No new deaths and 11 new cases in Ireland

There were no further deaths from coronavirus reported in Ireland today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Health authorities recorded however 11 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

This means the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland remains at 1,746 since the outbreak began.

There are now 25,638 cases of coronavirus in the country.

People are now required by law to wear a face-covering on public transport.

Those who do not face a fine of up to €2,500 and the prospect of a six-month jail sentence.

Drivers can request people wear a face covering and can refuse people entry or order them to leave and gardaí could also be called to deal with any issues.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has thanked the public for the reported high levels of compliance, however.

Mr Ryan said: "I am pleased to say that the National Transport Authority has reported high levels of compliance across the public transport network today.

"However, we need to ensure that everyone complies, with the exception of those who cannot do so for health reasons or because they are under 13.

"The mandatory wearing of face coverings will play an important role in ensuring that those who need to travel can do so safely.”

Meanwhile, the government will step up self-isolation and quarantine checks for travellers arriving in Irish airports.

Trinity Professor of biochemistry Luke O'Neil said it is "disgraceful" to allow the continued arrival of American tourists in Ireland given the outbreak of Covid-19 in the US.

Professor O'Neil said: "It's outrageous isn't it? Here we have one of the most dangerous places in the world for Covid-19.

"The likes of Texas and Arizona the numbers are terrifying there, they're breaking records every day with the numbers going up there.

"Yet these people are coming into Ireland and I think it's disgraceful."

Eamon Ryan said the numbers arriving from abroad however are not too large to cause concern.