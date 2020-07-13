'Stepping it up': Eamon Ryan plays down tourist numbers but says government to manage airport entry closer

'Stepping it up': Eamon Ryan plays down tourist numbers but says government to manage airport entry closer
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said there will be a step up in monitoring tourists entering Ireland. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 15:40 PM

The Transport Minister says the government will be stepping up the systems for managing tourists coming into the country.

But Eamon Ryan says they won't be stopping all flights from the US or other countries.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting this afternoon and part of the discussion will be a stepped up method of tracking whether people coming into the country are self-isolating.

However, Eamon Ryan says the number of tourists is very small. 

The Green Party leader says: "We will be stepping it up. A lot better system of monitoring people and following up.

Read More

Ireland star McGoldrick the latest footballer to receive 'disgusting' racist abuse on social media

The Green Party leader did caution however that the numbers entering Ireland from abroad are "small numbers". Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The Green Party leader did caution however that the numbers entering Ireland from abroad are "small numbers". Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

"The number of flights, there is a lot of concern about the States (US) and it is something we really have to look at it. 

"Typically, there is about three flights, maybe four flights a day, very small numbers about 250 people yesterday in total. 

"And looking forward to the next three weeks it is the same story."

The Transport minister's comments follow the Taoiseach's statement this weekend that it is "too early" for British tourists to come to Ireland without quarantining for two weeks.

Micheál Martin said that due to a rising reproduction rate, and noting the UK's "difficulties" with suppressing the virus.

Meanwhile, a Trinity Professor has said that it is "disgraceful" to allow American tourists into Ireland. 

Professor Luke O'Neil said that allowing tourists into Ireland from the US is a "surefire way" of increasing cases of Covid-19.

Read More

Aaron Brady claims witness is 'lying psychopath' after denying Garda Adrian Donohoe's murder

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'
Airport forms2.jpg Government's green list giving public 'mixed messages' about travel - expert

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices