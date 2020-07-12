Luke Kelly statue vandalised seventh time in Dublin

Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 22:30 PM

An investigation is underway after a Luke Kelly statue in Dublin was vandalised.

Gardaí say they are investigating criminal damage to the bust on Guild Street in the north inner city.

No-one has been arrested and the Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The vandalism was reported to the Gardaí this evening.

The statue was last vandalised in June.

Calls by county councilors in Dublin for increased lighting or fencing around the statue followed the incident last month. 

In May, after the fifth vandalism incident, Independent councilor Christy Burke said the statue would not be moved as per the wishes of the residents and Luke Kelly's family.

He said: “The legacy of Luke Kelly will never be removed. 

"The Gardaí along with the Council will be installing sophisticated security cameras and illuminating lights. 

"The residents do not want him moved nor do his family."

Anyone with information should contact Store Street Garda Station.

