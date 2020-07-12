National Day of Commemoration takes place for Irish people who died in service with UN and in wars

Taoiseach Micheál Martin during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony, held to honour all Irishmen and Irishwomen who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations, at Collins Barracks in Dublin. Picture: Julien Behal/PA
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 15:34 PM

A National Day of Commemoration has taken place around the country to honour Irish people who died in service with the United Nations (UN) or in past wars.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended an event at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

Religious leaders from all denominations in the country led prayers at the service in Dublin.

It was marked by a wreath laying ceremony by President Michael D Higgins at Collins Barracks.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of people who were able to attend the event was restricted - however family members of those who died while in UN service were invited - as well as relatives of the 196 leaders.

Ceremonies have also taken place in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford.

