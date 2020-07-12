Ceremonies to honor Irish people who died in service with UN and in wars

Ceremonies to honor Irish people who died in service with UN and in wars
The Irish flag flying. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 09:36 AM
digital desk

A National Day of Commemoration Ceremony will be held around the country today.

All Irishmen and women who died in past wars or in service with the UN will be honoured in Dublin, with similar events planned across the country.

This year's commemoration ceremony will start at 11am in the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Diplomatic Corps and Northern Ireland representatives are among those who will attend.

The next-of-kin of those who died in past wars or in UN service, ex-servicemen's organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 leaders, have also been invited.

An inter-faith service will be held followed by a wreath laying by the President. The ceremony will end with an Air Corps flypast.

Commemoration Ceremonies will also be held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford today.

None of these events are open to the public to comply with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

More in this section

Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern Over 120 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals for fourth day in a row
Coronavirus Simon Harris: Ireland still open to international students
NO%20FEE%20HSE%20TAOISEACH%2010 Donnelly: 'Nobody wants restrictions in place, but the advice is to slow down again'

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices