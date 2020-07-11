Two further Covid-19 related deaths, Department of Health confirms

File photo
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 19:04 PM

There have been two further deaths from Covid-19 the Department of Health has confirmed.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 1,746.

There has also been a further 23 new cases reported, bringing the the number of total infected to 25,611.

Meanwhile there are mounting fears that Phase Four of the country’s re-opening will be postponed amid concerns about the renewed spread of the Coronavirus.

He said the government will take advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in relation to the commencement of phase four of the reopening for pubs and the wider economy.

“There is concern about indoor gatherings, and the degree to which those indoor gatherings may be causing an increase in the prevalence of the virus and leading to a spread,” he said.

Mr Martin also said there's also concern about travel-related incidents of the spread of the virus. “Our approach to date has been very cautious in relation to travel. And as we said last week, we will be dealing with that on the July 20."

