Gardai break up scuffles between protesters in Dublin

March for Innocence demonstration
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 17:17 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

Scuffles have erupted between protesters in Dublin city centre.

It came as a protest attended by some right-wing campaigners took place outside Leinster House calling for children’s minster Roderic O’Gorman to resign over a picture with LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell.

Garda officers broke up scuffles between protesters in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Garda officers broke up a confrontation with counter-protesters.

Mr O’Gorman has claimed incorrect allegations have been made against him since he was appointed minister two weeks ago.

“I met Peter Tatchell once and took a photo. That was the only time I have met him. I know of him as someone who stood up for LGBT people in countries where their rights were threatened,” he said.

“I was surprised to read some of the quotes from the 90s, which I had not read before. Any of those views would be completely abhorrent to me. I’m glad to see he’s clarified and explained that what is being alleged isn’t his view.

“Throughout my time in politics, I have fought for better protection and rights for Ireland’s vulnerable.”

