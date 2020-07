Malaysian officials have announced an inquest will be carried out next month into the death of Nóra Quoirin last year.

Nora's body was discovered about 2km from the Dusun Rainforest resort in August, after she vanished from the holiday home she was staying in with her family.

Police there concluded she had died of natural causes and authorities had initially refused the inquest.

However, officials said today an inquest would now take place from the August 24 to September 4.