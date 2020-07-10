IFA welcomes €5bn EU contingency fund for knock-on effects of Brexit 

IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has welcomed a proposed €5bn reserve fund for countries must effected by Brexit.
 The IFA emphasised the difficulties Irish farmers will face post Brexit to Minister for Foreign Affair Simon Coveney in a meeting in May.
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 13:55 PM
Mairead Cleary

The IFA has welcomed a €5bn contingency fund for countries worst affected by the UK's departure from the EU. 

President of the organisation, Tim Cullinan, has welcomed the news, saying that the Irish farming and food sector, by virtue of its location, was left "particularly exposed" by Brexit. 

In a meeting held in May between the IFA and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Mr Cullinan "emphasised the severe difficulties that the farming sector would face, particularly [the] beef sector". 

"The extent of the support required by Irish farmers depends on the outcome of the current negotiations with the UK and the damage to our position on the UK market,” he said.

The €5bn fund was included in the latest Covid Recovery Fund proposals made by EU Council President Charles Michel.

