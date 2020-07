William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne were reported missing from Laytown, Co Meath in April 2015.

Four people arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of a couple in Meath have been released without charge.

Willie Maughan and his girlfriend Anastasija Varslavanne went missing in April 2015.

Three men and one woman were released from Garda custody last night.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.