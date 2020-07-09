Donohoe's Eurogroup role 'a great win for Ireland' says Taoiseach

Paschal Donohoe

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s election as Eurogroup president is a “great win for Ireland.”

He was speaking after Mr Donohoe was elected as president of the group of 19 eurozone finance ministers.

Mr Donohoe takes over as head of the Eurogroup after a contest was held to fill the post vacated after the resignation of Portuguese Finance Minister Mário Centeno.

Mr Donohoe beat off competition from the Spanish and Luxembourg finance ministers.

Taoiseach Micheàl Martin led the congratulations to the Fine Gael minister saying it is a significant achievement for Ireland.

Speaking at Government Buildings, the Taoiseach said: “It is an outstanding achievement and it is a testament to his skills. It speaks volumes to the respect he is held in by his colleagues in the Eurogroup. It is no mean achievement to emerge from such a group. He will have his hands full as this is a very challenging time.”

“I salute Paschal on his success and we are delighted,” he added.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar described the election of his close political ally as a "fantastic result" for Europe and Ireland.

“It is very good for Ireland because we will be in the room when very important decisions are going to be taken. It is good as we are a small country and sometimes we get to sit at the top table. It is a very interesting coalition you put together from all quarters of Europe,” he said.

Mr Donohoe's election was confirmed after the contest went to a second-round runoff between him and Nadia Calvino, the Spanish finance minister. She had been seen as the lead candidate heading into Thursday's vote. She was said to have the support of Germany, France and Italy. Pierre Gramegna, the Luxembourg finance minister, was making a second attempt, but was eliminated in the first round.

Reacting to his election, Mr Donohoe said: "I am deeply honoured to be elected as the new President of the Eurogroup.

"I look forward to working with all of my Eurogroup colleagues in the years ahead to ensure a fair and inclusive recovery for all as we meet the challenges ahead with determination."

“This was a national story that resonated throughout the Eurozone. It was a very demanding election campaign,” he said.

The Eurogroup is the group of 19 eurozone finance ministers.

