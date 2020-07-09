Cork man went to Bridewell station at 4.30am to continue conversation with garda

Alan Raymond pleaded guilty at Cork District Court today to charges of engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour at the Bridewell Garda Station.

A young man arrived at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork City at 4.30am looking for a particular garda to continue a discussion from an earlier encounter.

Alan Raymond, of Aisling Lawn, Bishopstown, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court today to charges of engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour at the Bridewell Garda Station and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which occurred on May 16 at the station on Kyrl's St.

“He arrived in the station at 4.30am and started banging on the window at the public counter," said Sgt Kelleher.

“He was told to calm down and he refused to do so. He appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant and he was un-cooperative."

Garda Lee Gayden was on duty at the station and arrested the man for his unprovoked outburst at the station.

Sgt Kelleher said Raymond had a number of previous convictions, including one for engaging in a violent disorder, one for assault, one for assault causing harm, and one for engaging in threatening behaviour. He had three convictions for being drunk and a danger.

Frank Buttimer, defending, said: “The reason he went to the station was because he had some exchange with a garda elsewhere.”

Judge Kelleher remarked that the defendant chose 4.30am as his time to discuss something with a garda.

Mr Buttimer said that when Raymond arrived at the window of the public office, he sought attention which he was not getting and he became agitated.

“Of course he becomes agitated because alcohol clouded his judgement. He apologises for his behaviour. It was a bad call to go down and behave the way he did,” said Mr Buttimer.

The defendant told Judge Kelleher he was trying to better himself.

Judge Kelleher said Raymond could do 200 hours of community service instead of three months in prison.

The judge said it was essential that he do all of that community service order. “In view of his violent past I have no difficulty imposing a sentence if you don’t do the community service,” said Judge Kelleher.

That was on the threatening charge. He was fined €300 on the drunkenness.