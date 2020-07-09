'Irish Sun' apologises to former seminarian over 'Fling and a Prayer' story

A former seminarian has received an apology and damages in the High Court from the publishers of the Irish Sun over an article falsely claiming he had been sent home from the Irish College in Rome.
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 17:21 PM
Ann O’Loughlin
The Irish Sun acknowledged that their article was incorrect. File image
Conor Gannon sued News Group Newspapers (NGN) over the May 12, 2018, article entitled 'Fling and a Prayer' which he said defamed him. The article falsely stated he had been sent home after he had been found in bed with another seminarian.

On Thursday, his counsel Jim O'Callaghan, instructed by Hughes Walsh Solicitors, told the court the case had been settled and an apology would be read out by Oisin Quinn, on behalf of NGN Ltd.

The apology stated the Irish Sun "acknowledges that this article referred to and identified Conor Gannon who at the time was a clerical student studying for the priesthood in the Pontifical Irish College in Rome.

"The Irish Sun acknowledges that their article was incorrect.

"The Irish Sun apologises to Conor Gannon for the upset and distress that the article caused him and has agreed to pay him damages for that upset and distress."

Mr Justice Charlies Meenan welcomed the settlement, noted the apology, and struck out the proceedings with no further order as to costs.

