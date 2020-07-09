Government to consider extending rent freeze and evictions ban

The emergency measures were brought in at the start of the Covid-19 crisis but are due to end on July 20.
The rent freeze and ban on evictions were brought in at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis. File image
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 11:12 AM
Digital Desk staff

The Government will consider extending a rent freeze and ban on evictions.

It means renters can only be forced to leave their accommodation in exceptional circumstances and rent increases are banned during the emergency period.

On Tuesday, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien told the Dáil that he will write to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to ask if an extension to the rent freeze and eviction ban is justified under public health advice.

The criteria for an extension include the threat to public health, the contagious nature of coronavirus and the restriction on people’s movement to prevent the disease spreading.

The Minister was responding to a motion tabled by the Labour Party calling on the Government to provide further support to renters.

The Labour spokesman on education, Aodhán Ó Riordáin, broadly welcomed the response from the Minister.

"It's the reason why we brought forward our motion in the Dáil ... The Labour Party brought forward a motion on housing, the Minister for Housing responded to it, he says he has to speak to the Minister for Health on the issue. But certainly it renders a little bit of hope," he said.

