Net tightening around Daniel Kinahan, says former Assistant Garda Commissioner

Daniel Kinahan was wrong to think he could reinvent himself in the boxing world, said a former Assistant Garda Commissioner.
Net tightening around Daniel Kinahan, says former Assistant Garda Commissioner
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 11:05 AM
Digital Desk staff
Daniel Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime but is currently living in the Middle East. Picture Collins Dublin
Daniel Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime but is currently living in the Middle East. Picture Collins Dublin

Daniel Kinahan was wrong to think he could reinvent himself in the boxing world, said a former Assistant Garda Commissioner.

The net is tightening around Daniel Kinahan, according to Pat Leahy.

Mr Leahy says the Hutch-Kinahan feud has left a stain on the country and is confident the gangs will be dismantled.

Daniel Kinahan has been identified in the High Court as a senior figure in organised crime but is currently living in the Middle East.

"The people of Ireland wouldn't accept that and our government wouldn't accept it," said Mr Leahy.

"The State as a whole will not accept that.

"We saw the response that came from that and we saw the aftermath of it.

"I think he made a huge mistake thinking that he could whitewash what that group has to do our capital city and some of the communities around the city."

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Richard Boyd Barrett labels travel policy around Covid-19 a 'shambles'
008%20Cabinet Renters financially impacted by Covid-19 can apply for eviction exemption
Coronavirus - Fri Apr 3, 2020 Donohoe: Public is angry over €16,000 top-up allowance for super junior ministers
daniel kinahanplace: middle eastplace: irelandperson: daniel kinahanperson: assistant garda commissionerperson: assistantperson: pat leahyperson: leahyperson: kinahan

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices