William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne were reported missing from Laytown, Co Meath in April 2015.

A fourth arrest has been made in the investigation into the murders of a Co Meath couple five years ago.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s this evening in Dublin in connection with the case.

Two men and one woman still being held after being arrested in early-morning raids yesterday.