Brothers who died in tragic diving accident to be buried tomorrow

Two brothers who died in a diving accident in Co Tipperary are to be laid to rest tomorrow.
Brothers who died in tragic diving accident to be buried tomorrow
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 17:11 PM
Digital Desk staff
The quarry in Portroe, Co Tipperary where Portroe dive club train was cordoned off on Sunday after an incident involving two divers who died there. Picture: Press 22
The quarry in Portroe, Co Tipperary where Portroe dive club train was cordoned off on Sunday after an incident involving two divers who died there. Picture: Press 22

Two brothers who died in a diving accident in Co Tipperary are to be laid to rest tomorrow.

Phillip Brophy, 34, and his 42-year-old brother Fergus from Lough, near Portarlington in Co Laois, drowned on Sunday afternoon at the Portroe Quarry.

Their joint-funeral will take place at St John's Church, Killenard at 12 O'Clock tomorrow.

Due to social distancing requirements, Mass will be live-streamed online.

Fr Tom Dooley, parish priest, Portarlington, where the siblings grew up, said the community

Read More:

“They left (Sunday) morning at 8.30am, one would have picked up the other. They were experienced divers, it was their big passion,” Fr Dooley explained.

“They were grand, ordinary fellas. Both of them worked with Vodafone as engineers, and they had an interest in deep-sea diving, which is strange for this part of the world, but they would have been experienced divers, and they dived around the world in different places.”

More in this section

Pharmacy weight loss help Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages
Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
place: co tipperaryplace: loughplace: portarlingtonplace: co laoisplace: portroe quarryplace: st john's church,person: phillip brophyperson: fergusperson: frperson: tom dooleyperson: dooleyorganisation: vodafone

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices