No summer weather on the horizon just yet, says Met Éireann

Kinsale, West Cork, Ireland last Monday - a day of sunshine and showers. Picture: Andy Gibson

A wet week will give way to a warm pleasant weekend but, as far as the summer goes, it is nothing to write home about, says Met Eireann.

Weather forecaster, Gavin Gallagher, says the wet weather is not unusual for the time of year and we can expect more of the same next week.

“We do get this type of weather from time to time during the summer,” says Gavin, who provides a helpful explanation.

“The jet-stream plays a big role in Ireland's weather. It is very strong at the moment and bringing with it warm humid tropical air from across the Atlantic.

“However, the air cools when it reaches Ireland and that results in misty, murky weather.”

Gavin says wet weather is not unusual in July and August. Our driest months are usually April and May and early June.

“During July and August we do sometimes get the remnants of tropical storms from the other side of the Atlantic and that can give us more rain.

“And the rain can also be a little bit heavier at this time of year - the air is warmer so it can hold more moisture. So you can get downpours from time to time.”

There was widespread rain across the country today and it was heavy in places with 10 to 20mls in the west of the country and five to 10mls generally elsewhere.

However, the country is divided when it comes to what part was getting the most rain, says Gavin.

“From Wednesday, June 24 to Tuesday, June 7 there has almost been a split across the country – you could almost draw a line from Limerick to Dublin.

“North of that line had above-average rainfall over the past two weeks and south of that had below-average rainfall.

“For example, in Cork, there has only been about 50% of the expected rainfall for this time of year over the past two weeks.

“But in Ulster and Connaught there has been twice or even three times the average rainfall over the same period.”

In Dublin, the amount of rainfall was two and a half to three times the average over the two weeks.

Weather forecasters can only predict what the weather will be like seven to 10 days ahead and, bar the weekend, it looks like more of the same.

“The weather over the weekend will be quite nice for most of the country, especially in the south and east. But on Sunday some rain will move into the west and there will be rain in all areas on Monday,” says Gavin.

“The weather will be drier on Tuesday and Wednesday but it looks like another weather system is coming in from the Atlantic later next week.

“Over the next 10 days, there won't be any long spell of dry, warm weather. There will be periods of drier weather, with some sunny spells but some wet weather fronts are coming through as well.

“It is nothing to write home about in terms of a summer.”