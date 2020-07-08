No new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Four more cases of coronavirus were confirmed.
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 15:50 PM
Press Association
Four more positive Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland have been notified since yesterday.
No deaths from Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland today.

The total number of people to have died from Covid-19 in the North remains at 554.

The Department of Health also confirmed four further cases of the coronavirus however bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 5,765.

Yesterday the Public Health Agency insisted there are no current coronavirus clusters in Northern Ireland.

The PHA issued a statement on Tuesday following speculation of clusters in Crossgar and Ballynahinch in Co Down, describing instead “household-related infections”.

A cafe and a care home in the area closed their doors as a precaution, citing an “outbreak of Covid-19 in our area”.

It is understood the virus was detected over three households and had been identified through contact tracing.

The Public Health Agency said: “We are aware of current media speculation regarding an alleged cluster in Newry, Mourne and Down area.

“The contact tracing process will identify any potential links between positive cases both within and outside households.

“We have not identified any current clusters other than household-related infections in the Newry, Mourne and Down area.

“With some ongoing community transmission of Covid-19, it is expected that there will be variation in the number of cases detected across geographical areas, and with small numbers of cases, we must be cautious about the significance of these variations.

“PHA will continue to monitor all cases of Covid-19, look for trends and linked cases and where we need to advise or inform the public of any increased risk to public health we will do so in a timely manner.”

