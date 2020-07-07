Human remains found in April identified as man missing since 2011

Stephen Corrigan, considered a missing person since 2011, was identified using DNA from his mother who has since passed away.
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 20:48 PM
Digital Desk staff
Gardaí investigating the discovery of human remains in Rathmines in April have identified the body, officers have said.

Stephen Corrigan, considered a missing person since 2011, was identified using DNA from his mother who has since passed away.

"An Garda Síochána continue to try and identify surviving members of Stephen’s family and are appealing to any living relative of Stephen Corrigan or any member of the public who knew Stephen to contact Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," a spokesperson for the force said.

Gardaí issued appeals to locate Stephen through Crimecall in May 2012, January 2013 and May 2014.

Stephen was a resident in the Cork Street area of Dublin 8 before he went missing on November 8, 2011.

