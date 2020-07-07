Despite recent progress Ireland still has homophobia problem - O'Gorman

Amnesty International's Colm O'Gorman has detailed the online abuse he encounters and hit out at those who continue to make vitriolic comments.
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 15:30 PM
Digital Desk staff
Ireland has a problem with homophobia despite the progress of recent years, says Colm O'Gorman.
That is the view of the Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland.

The comments come after Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman hit out at online allegations made against him, as a result of his appearance in a photograph with British LGTB rights campaigner Peter Tatchell.

He has dissociated himself from controversial views made by Mr Thatchell in the 90s.

"This is medieval claptrap, this is nonsense.

"The common link is that these attacks are generally made by people who have a well-trodden path in resisting LGBT rights, in attacking the dignity of LGBT people.

"They are doing it right now in the public sphere.

"So we do have a problem with homophobia despite the fact that we are increasingly a tolerant, progressive and compassionate society."

