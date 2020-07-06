90% say holidays to countries with high risk of Covid-19 should be banned

60% of adults say they won't travel, even if 'air bridges' are established between Ireland and continental Europe. File picture.

Irish holidaymakers are in no hurry to jet off to the sun, even if so-called 'air bridges' to continental Europe are established in the coming weeks, or even months.

Some three-in-five said they are not any more likely to travel abroad to countries which have established air bridges with Ireland. Half of people instead intend to holiday at home. These are among the main findings of a survey of 1,000 people by consumer research firm iReach Insights.

Some 90% of all adults believe holidays to countries with high rates of Covid-19 should not be permitted. That figure rose to 96% among people over 55.

The survey, conducted between June 25 and July 1, found 60% of adults would still not travel abroad in 2020 to countries that established air-bridges with Ireland.

However, younger people would have less qualms about doing so. Some 59% of adults within the 18 to 24 age group said they would take a trip abroad this year if an air-bridge was established.

Managing director of iReach, Oisin Byrne, said, "Consumers in Ireland are looking for clear direction from the new coalition government on travel restrictions to other counties and believe travel should be officially banned to countries with high rates of Covid-19."

With Irish hotels reopening, 50% of adults said they expect to take breaks in those venues in the coming weeks and months.

This number is slightly higher among the younger generation, iReach said, with 59% of those aged between 18 and 24, and 52% of those aged between 25 and 34, hoping to make a stay in Ireland in the coming weeks or months.

The government is expected to prolong quarantining measures this week, with concerns over travel still not abating.