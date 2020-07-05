Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork

A man is due in court in Cork tomorrow morning charged after shots were fired in Cork.
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 21:00 PM
Digital Desk staff
Members of An Garda Siochana's Armed Support Unit. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Members of An Garda Siochana's Armed Support Unit. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

He was arrested after it happened on Military Road at twenty to 12 on Friday night.

When Gardaí arrived at the scene, a male suspect discharged a number of shots from a suspected gun in the direction of uniformed Gardaí.

The operation ended on the toll plaza on the M8 Northbound shortly after midnight on Saturday.

He then left the scene in a car and a pursuit ensued by members of the Armed Support Unit.

The man in his 20s is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork city.

