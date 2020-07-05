Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen says that he has no outstanding driving offences on his licence after admitting to a "serious lapse of judgement" by being caught drink-driving in 2016.
Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 19:45 PM
Paul Hosford

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen says that he has no outstanding driving offences on his licence after admitting to a "serious lapse of judgement" by

Read More:

Mr Cowen was stopped at a garda checkpoint in 2016 on his way home to Offaly after he attended the All-Ireland Football final in Dublin.

Mr Cowen was found to be over the limit and received a €200 fine and was disqualified from driving for three months. He has apologised to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who only learned of the ban on Friday.

Mr Cowen said that he had received speeding fines in the past, but a government spokesperson said that these were historical and that none were outstanding on his licence. The Laois-Offaly TD told RTÉ's The Week In Politics that he had been driving on a provisional licence at the time, despite being a TD since 2011. He said that he had since "regularised" this and obtained his full licence. He admitted that he had driven without a fully licensed driver at times, but was not unaccompanied at the time of the offence. Mr Cowen said that he had never had a full licence previously.

Mr Cowen said that he had made a "stupid, stupid mistake" and was "embarrassed and humiliated" by the reaction.

"It was a terribly, stupid, stupid mistake on my part. It's something that I'm very regretful for, this publicity which is associated with it now, which is part of the punishment is only right and proper. I'm in public life, I have to accept responsibility for my actions, it was a serious lack of lapse of judgment. And I wasn't raised that way. I have a wife and family and young children, kids in their early 20s some of them and it's no example to them."

Mr Cowen said that he "naively" should have told his party leader Micheál Martin about the ban but said he was not trying to keep the incident secret.

"People will say I should have told the party leader, yes naively, in hindsight I should have. Maybe I should have stood up in the Dáil and led from the front on this."

Meanwhile, Mr Cowen's party colleague Billy Kelleher MEP

Read More:

The former Cork North-Central TD said that while he had been tested before leaving the Belgian capital, his decision not to isolate had put others at risk.

"I accept that the risk could not have been eliminated fully and I should have followed HSE advice and remained at home. This was an error of judgement on my part and I apologise unreservedly.”

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Apr 3, 2020 Donohoe: Public is angry over €16,000 top-up allowance for super junior ministers
WeatherCorkPedestrian.jpg Risk of spot flooding as status yellow rainfall warning issued for eight counties
Belfast Glider bus service More than 1,700 fines for dodging fares on Belfast's Glider public transport
government formationplace: offalyplace: dublinplace: brusselsplace: belgianperson: cowenperson: agriculture ministerperson: barry cowenperson: taoiseachperson: micheál martinperson: billy kelleherperson: mepevent: all-ireland football finalorganisation: laois-offaly tdorganisation: rté'sorganisation: dáilorganisation: cork north-central tdorganisation: hse

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices