Kildare player scoops 500k prize in Daily Millions draw

The National Lottery have confirmed that the winning ticket was bought in Kilcock in the north of the county.
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 13:32 PM
A Lotto player in Co Kildare is €500,000 richer today after scooping the top prize in the Daily Million Plus draw last night.

The National Lottery have confirmed that the winning ticket was bought in Kilcock in the north of the county.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Doolan’s Centra store on the Courtown Road in Kilcock.

Shop owner Colm Doolan was in disbelief when he found out the lucky ticket was sold in his store.

“It’s hard to get my head around the fact that somebody walked into our store yesterday and walked out with a ticket worth a €500,000," he said.

"We’re going to enjoy the celebrations in-store today and we’ll be making sure that they check their tickets so they don’t miss out on this amazing prize.”

The National Lottery is now asking its Daily Million players in Kilcock and the surrounding area to check their tickets carefully.

