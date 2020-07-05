Coronavirus: People coming into Ireland should take multiple tests, expert says

People arriving into Ireland should be tested more than once for coronavirus to improve detection rates, according to an expert.
A near-empty Dublin Airport earlier this week as it opens again for travel with mixed advice whether to do so or not. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 08:43 AM
Digital Desk staff

People arriving into Ireland should be tested more than once for coronavirus to improve detection rates, according to an expert.

Associate Professor in Trinity College, Tomás Ryan says checks should also be done on visitors to make sure they're self-isolating for the required two week period.

Prof Ryan believes a few tests are better for detecting more visitors with the infection:

"If we did one test of people at the airport, we might be able to screen 70-80% of active infections," he outlined.

"If we did more than two tests, one being a few days before you travel, or a few days after you travel with quarantine in between, and one directly on arrival, then you would be able to screen a large proportion, maybe up to 99% of people who have the virus," Prof Ryan added.

coronavirusplace: irelandperson: tomás ryanperson: ryanorganisation: trinity college

