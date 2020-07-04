Man arrested after shots fired at gardaí in Cork last night

Shots were fired around 11.45pm in Fermoy in the county and Mayfield in the city, it has emerged.
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 09:43 AM
Joel Slattery
A man has been arrested after shots were fired at gardaí in Co Cork last night.

Gardaí responded to an incident in the city initially and chased the suspect who fled until he was stopped outside Fermoy.

"The man then left the scene in a motor vehicle and a managed containment pursuit operation was led by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU)," a garda spokesperson explained.

"The operation ended on the toll plaza on the M8 Northbound shortly after midnight," they added, "when Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit successfully deployed a stinger device which brought the suspect's vehicle to a halt.

The M8 motorway remains closed between Junctions 15-17. Picture: Denis Minihane.
"The man exited the vehicle and discharged a firearm at garda members. Following the use of a less than lethal device by ASU, the male suspect, aged in his early 20s, was arrested."

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

The arrested man was taken to Fermoy Garda Station.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

The M8 is closed in both directions between Junction 15 Fermoy South and Junction 17 Watergrasshill, this morning following the incident, according to the AA.

Updated at 9.06am

