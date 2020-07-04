Update: Woman missing for over two weeks found safe and well

Update July 4: Folashade Mawoyeka has been found safe and well.
Update: Woman missing for over two weeks found safe and well
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 00:10 AM
Digital Desk staff
Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to gardaí on Wednesday, June 17.
Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to gardaí on Wednesday, June 17.

Update July 4: Folashade Mawoyeka has been found safe and well.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Gardaí seek help finding woman, 22, missing for over two weeks

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 22-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

Folashade Mawoyeka was reported missing to gardaí on Wednesday, June 17.

She was last seen in Navan, County Meath but she often visits Dundalk.

Folshade is described as being 5'5" of slight build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Folashade's whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

