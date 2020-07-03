Drugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare port

Revenue officers seized €68,800 worth of cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre today.
Drugs and alcohol worth €162k seized in Dublin mail centre and Rosslare port
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 18:40 PM
Digital Desk staff
Revenue officers seized over 24,600 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort earlier this week.
Over 3.4kgs of the drug was discovered in eight separate parcels which originated from the Netherlands, the USA, Canada and Spain.

The parcels were declared as clothing, board games, jewellery and kitchen supplies and were destined for various addresses in Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Waterford.

Officers were assisted in the routine operation at the mail centre by detector dogs Bailey and Sam.

Revenue detector dog Sam
In a separate operation earlier this week, Revenue officers seized over 24,600 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort.

The smuggled alcohol, with an estimated retail value of over €94,000, arrived in a foreign registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from France.

The seized alcohol represents a loss to the Exchequer of €45,500.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

drug seizuresplace: dublinplace: centreplace: rosslareplace: dublin mail centreplace: netherlandsplace: usaplace: canadaplace: spainplace: kildareplace: corkplace: waterfordplace: rosslare europortplace: franceperson: baileyperson: samorganisation: port

