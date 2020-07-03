Men due in court following €3.9m cannabis seizure

File image. Photo: iStock

Two men in their 40s are due to appear in court in connection with the seizure of €3.9m worth of drugs.

The men will appear before a sitting of Tullamore District Court this morning charged in connection with a Garda investigation into a seizure of cannabis in Co Laois on Wednesday.

The two other men arrested during the operation will appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this afternoon.

A vehicle was stopped by gardaí in the Raheen area of County Laois on Wednesday morning and a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis herb and a large amount of suspected cannabis products were seized by gardaí following a search. All seized items are subject to analysis.

The estimated value of this seizure (pending analysis) is approximately €3.9 million.

Four men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.