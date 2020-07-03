Gardaí seize suspected cannabis herb and €11,000 cash in Drogheda

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing money and suspected drugs in Drogheda.
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 12:13 PM
Digital Desk staff
Gardaí seized money and suspected drugs in Drogheda. Picture: Gardaí
Gardaí seized almost €21,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and €11,000 in cash yesterday.

Gardaí said in a statement that members from the Divisional Drug Unit at Drogheda stopped a van at Knockback Downs at around 8.30pm on Thursday and conducted a search.

During the course of the search cannabis herb to the value of €20,720 (pending analysis) along with €11,000 in cash was seized.

Gardaí added: “A follow up search was conducted under warrant at a house in Duleek Co Meath, where Gardaí seized packaging and other items associated with the sale and supply of drugs.”

Gardaí said a man in his late 30s was arrested and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

They added: “This man has now been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court at 10.30 am this morning, Friday July 3, 2020.”

