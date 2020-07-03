Two charged in relation to Tipperary burglary

Two men are due in court this morning charged in connection with a burglary and assault in Co Tipperary.
It happened at around 5.30am on Wednesday morning when two men broke into a house at Westgate Court in Irishtown, Clonmel.
They stole a number of items before one of them was chased down the road by a man living in the house.
He was assaulted and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two men - one in his 20s and the other in his 30s, who was found trying to dump some of the stolen property in a river - were later arrested.
They are due to appear before Youghal District Court today.