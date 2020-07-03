'Pragmatic acceptance' that young primary school children will not social distance says Dr Glynn

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says social distancing guidelines for schools could be further relaxed over time.
'Pragmatic acceptance' that young primary school children will not social distance says Dr Glynn
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 09:34 AM
Digital Desk staff
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, right and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health yesterday evening at a press conference in Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, right and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health yesterday evening at a press conference in Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says social distancing guidelines for schools could be further relaxed over time.

Government guidance published this week shows children up to third class won't have to social distance.

Those from 3rd to 6th class will be asked to keep one metre apart - and it'll be 2 metres for secondary school students where possible.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the rules could be relaxed, but only if the situation with Covid-19 continues to improve.

He says practical realities were taken into consideration when coming up with the guidelines.

Dr Glynn says: "I think there was a pragmatic acceptance that young children in national school are unlikely to socially distance at all times.

"The guidance, however, is clear that where possible that one metre should be kept and that children should be encouraged to socially distance,

"And to take on all the other measures that we are recommending."

Dr Glynn assumed the role of Acting Chief Medical Officer after Dr Tony Holohan announced his decision to step down yesterday evening.

Dr Holohan stepped down from his role to be with family, as his wife enters palliative care for cancer.

Dr Holohan requested privacy for him and his family.

More in this section

012%20Dept%20of%20Health Head of NPHET claims Govt's green list could confuse people
New Minister for Agriculture appointed Government prepared to make ‘tough calls’ to prioritise public health, Dara Calleary says
Ruth Morrissey legal case 'She gave generously to anyone who knew her' - CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies 
coronavirusireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices