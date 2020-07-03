Two men arrested after violent incident at football training in Cork city

Two men have been detained at Togher Garda Station in Co Cork after an incident of violent disorder in Wilton.

The two men were arrested for public disorder offences in the Sarsfield Road area yesterday evening.

The arrests were made after disturbances were reported at a training session of Richmond FC in Garrandarragh at around 7:30pm.

A row started after two men approached a team of 18 adult players on the pitch and began pushing and shoving them.

The two men shortly left but returned with a machete and a knife and again headed for the pitch near Wilton Shopping Centre.

The players ran to their cars but were followed then the men started smashing up several cars.

Footage of Gardaí responding to the incident circulated on social media last night.

One man was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

A number of cars were damaged in the incident.

Investigations are continuing.